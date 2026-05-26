STMicro in the green, supported by analyst commentary

Bucking the trend in Paris (-1.1% on the CAC 40), STMicroelectronics is gaining 1.4% following favorable comments from Oddo BHF. The broker reiterated its 'outperform' rating and raised its price target from 58 EUR to 70 EUR, following a roadshow in Brussels with the group's management.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/26/2026 at 06:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The research firm highlights that the group's outlook remains positive, with strong momentum across all segments (Industrial, CECP, Automotive, PE). The CECP segment (datacenters and satellites) is expected to grow between 50% and 60% this year, with an acceleration in the second half.



'The extension of lead times up to 28 weeks on certain products (specific MCU families) and the return to allocation for some products (such as MEMS) are resulting in the first price increases in distribution,' the analyst added.



Oddo BHF maintains its thesis that 'STM's profile is rapidly evolving toward infrastructure markets (datacenters/satellites), which are inherently less cyclical, improving growth visibility and rapid margin expansion, thus justifying a continued rerating.'