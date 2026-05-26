The research firm highlights that the group's outlook remains positive, with strong momentum across all segments (Industrial, CECP, Automotive, PE). The CECP segment (datacenters and satellites) is expected to grow between 50% and 60% this year, with an acceleration in the second half.

'The extension of lead times up to 28 weeks on certain products (specific MCU families) and the return to allocation for some products (such as MEMS) are resulting in the first price increases in distribution,' the analyst added.

Oddo BHF maintains its thesis that 'STM's profile is rapidly evolving toward infrastructure markets (datacenters/satellites), which are inherently less cyclical, improving growth visibility and rapid margin expansion, thus justifying a continued rerating.'