STMicro is posting the CAC40's strongest advance at midday, climbing around 2.3% after Oddo BHF reaffirmed its "outperform" recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of 30 EUR.
The analyst highlights that Microchip Technology's upgraded forecasts confirm "early positive signs of recovery for the industry." According to Oddo BHF, STMicroelectronics is Microchip's closest peer in the general-purpose microcontroller (MCU) segment—an exposure that should support a "marked rebound" in sales and margins in 2026.
The research firm points out a "very low" valuation at 7.4x 2026 EV/EBITDA, well below both its historical average and that of competitor Infineon. The note states that this share price level does not reflect the company's recovery potential, particularly its ambition to regain market share in China.
With over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
