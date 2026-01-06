STMicro Leads CAC Gains at Midday, Oddo BHF Maintains Outperform Rating

STMicro is posting the CAC40's strongest advance at midday, climbing around 2.3% after Oddo BHF reaffirmed its "outperform" recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of 30 EUR.







The analyst highlights that Microchip Technology's upgraded forecasts confirm "early positive signs of recovery for the industry." According to Oddo BHF, STMicroelectronics is Microchip's closest peer in the general-purpose microcontroller (MCU) segment—an exposure that should support a "marked rebound" in sales and margins in 2026.



The research firm points out a "very low" valuation at 7.4x 2026 EV/EBITDA, well below both its historical average and that of competitor Infineon. The note states that this share price level does not reflect the company's recovery potential, particularly its ambition to regain market share in China.





