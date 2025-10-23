STMicroelectronics has reported Q3 2025 adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS that is down 21.6% y-o-y to $0.29, with an adjusted operating margin down 4.9 points to 6.8%.



The Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer's gross margin contracted 4.6 points to 33.2%, slightly below the midpoint of its target range, "primarily due to the product mix within the automotive and industrial segments."



Its net sales fell 2% to $3.19bn, slightly above the midpoint of its outlook range, "with higher sales in personal electronics, while automotive and industrial were in line with expectations."



STMicro anticipates net sales of $3.28bn and a gross margin of approximately 35% for Q4 2025, implying full-year targets of approximately $11.75bn and approximately 33.8%, respectively.