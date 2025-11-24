STMicroelectronics has introduced a new range of power components featuring gallium nitride (GaN) technology, targeting appliances and industrial automation motors. According to the company, these GaNSPIN circuits boost energy efficiency, improve performance, and cut costs through optimized control and increased reliability.

The initial models, GANSPIN611 and GANSPIN612, are designed to power motors up to 400 W, suitable for compressors, pumps, fans, or servo drives. They offer pin compatibility, making it easier for manufacturers to scale up their designs.

The GaNSPIN lineup reduces board footprint by up to 60% and often eliminates the need for a heatsink, thanks to a low RDS(on) resistance. The devices also feature comprehensive protection mechanisms--overvoltage, overcurrent, UVLO, and thermal protection--as well as an integrated bootstrap diode, and are suitable for 110 V-230 V AC power supplies.

STMicro will showcase its GaNSPIN solutions at the SPS 2025 trade fair in Nuremberg, scheduled from November 25 to 27.