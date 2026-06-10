STMicroelectronics among top CAC gainers as BofA upgrades to buy

STMicroelectronics shares posted the third-largest gain on the CAC 40 on Wednesday, buoyed by a rating upgrade from Bank of America, which moved from neutral to buy on the semiconductor manufacturer this morning.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/10/2026 at 06:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The broker believes the Franco-Italian group is set to benefit from several growth drivers, ranging from the AI boom and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to a recovery in the automotive and industrial sectors alongside price hikes. This comes as the company's plants stand ready to scale up production given current capacity utilization levels.



Analysts are placing high expectations on the optical interconnect technology developed by the company for data centers. They estimate this business could grow from 670 million dollars this year to approximately 2.3 billion dollars by 2028, with gross margins in the segment potentially exceeding 50%.



According to their estimates, STM could see its market share surge from the current 5% to over 30% within three years, driven by its 300mm silicon wafers, specialty processes, photonics platform, and advanced packaging solutions.



A 176% rally since January 1st



Furthermore, the company is well-positioned in the LEO satellite segment, where it is expected to generate some 3.6 billion dollars in revenue over the 2026-2028 period. This exceeds the target of over 3 billion dollars communicated by management, given the current momentum driving the sector, BofA added in its note.



As of 11:45 AM, the stock was up 1.2% at 62.3 euros, compared to a 0.3% decline for the CAC 40, bringing the share's year-to-date gain to 176%.



The broker set a price target of 86 euros per share, up from 71 euros previously, representing the highest target among analysts covering the stock.



The equity has recently benefited from tailwinds in data centers, AI, and electrification, which remain central to investment themes. These factors had previously led STMicroelectronics to significantly raise its outlook for 2026 and 2027.