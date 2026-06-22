Built on direct time-of-flight (dToF) measurement technology, the VL53L9 packs advanced sensing capabilities into a compact, low-cost package. The component delivers data that can be used directly by artificial intelligence applications, or by edge AI running on microcontrollers with limited compute power.
The group said the sensor can generate high-resolution depth data at speeds of up to 100 frames per second. Its performance targets a wide range of applications, including robotics, industrial automation, smart buildings, augmented and virtual reality, and healthcare equipment.
According to Alexandre Balmefrezol, executive vice president and general manager of STMicroelectronics' Imaging sub-group, the VL53L9 simplifies the integration of sensing systems while reducing the complexity of electronic architectures. He believes the innovation will enable the group's customers to accelerate the development of new applications in robotics, smart infrastructure, and health monitoring.
With this launch, STMicroelectronics said it is continuing a strategy aimed at moving beyond the role of a sensor supplier to offer integrated sensing systems compatible with artificial intelligence applications deployed at the network edge.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.