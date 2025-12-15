STMicroelectronics hails an "important milestone" achieved with SpaceX

STMicroelectronics announced on Monday that it has already manufactured several billion chips as part of its partnership with SpaceX, Elon Musk's aerospace company, with which the semiconductor designer is today celebrating ten years of collaboration.



In a press release, the group said that since the start of their cooperation in 2015, it has delivered more than five million chips per day to equip millions of user terminals and more than 10,000 Starlink satellites produced by the American firm.



Starlink also uses several other ST product ranges, including STM32 microcontrollers, secure elements, and GNSS solutions, deployed across its constellation of broadband satellites, direct-to-cell satellites, and ground infrastructure, the component supplier said.



Starlink is currently estimated to produce more than 20,000 terminals per day for customers in more than 150 countries.



STMicroelectronics emphasizes that this cooperation is set to continue based on the same model, but with a focus on next-generation satellites and user terminals.



The group explains that the objective will now be to focus on developing advanced next-generation technologies for phased array network antennas, built around its integrated silicon technologies known as "BiCMOS."

