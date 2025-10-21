STMicroelectronics and SP Group, a leading utility group in Asia-Pacific and operator of Singapore's national power grid, have launched Singapore's largest industrial district cooling system at STMicroelectronics' (ST) Ang Mo Kio TechnoPark.



The system is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 120,000 tons per year and achieve 20% savings in cooling-related electricity consumption.



It will also reuse more than half a million cubic meters of water each year to support the new district cooling operations.



This is ST's first use of district cooling in a manufacturing facility.



The deployment of Singapore's largest industrial district cooling system at our Ang Mo Kio Technopark demonstrates our commitment to innovative, energy-efficient solutions that reduce carbon emissions and conserve resources, STMicroelectronics said.