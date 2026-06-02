STMicroelectronics lifts CAC 40, Abivax collapses

European stock markets ended higher, bolstered by the strong performance of the semiconductor sector, while investors digest an acceleration of inflation in the eurozone that reinforces the case for further ECB monetary tightening. The CAC 40 gained 0.77% to 8,209 points and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose by 1.18%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/02/2026 at 11:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Across the Atlantic, U.S. indices are trading in the green, with the Dow Jones up 0.30% around 5:45 p.m.



On the geopolitical front, tensions in the Middle East continue to fuel investor caution. According to the Iranian agency Fars, citing an 'informed source', the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington has been suspended for several days. This information follows an article by the Tasnim agency reporting a suspension of negotiations between Iran and the United States due to the ongoing Israeli offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Economic data on the menu



The number of job openings in the United States rose much more sharply than expected in April, according to data released by the Labor Department. Openings recorded in the JOLTS survey reached 7.618 million, compared to 6.887 million in March, while economists polled by Reuters expected 6.880 million. These figures demonstrate the resilience of the U.S. labor market despite a more uncertain economic environment.



Investor attention now turns to the monthly U.S. employment report, due Friday, which could provide new insights into the state of the U.S. economy and the Fed's upcoming monetary policy decisions.



In Europe, Eurostat's preliminary estimate showed that annual inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 3.2% in May, up from 3% in April, in line with expectations. This increase is mainly explained by the rise in energy prices.



'Another hike in the ECB's key rates at its meeting next week now seems a foregone conclusion. The institution could also revise its growth forecasts downwards. Unsurprisingly, the rise in energy prices accounts for a very large part of the acceleration in headline inflation this month. While inflation expectations remain broadly well-anchored, both services inflation and core inflation have edged higher,' explains Christophe Boucher, Chief Investment Officer at ABN AMRO Investment Solutions.



Stocks on the move



In equity markets, technology stocks were among the top gainers. In Paris, STMicroelectronics soared 15% after raising its 2026 data center revenue target to $1 billion, benefiting from the boom in artificial intelligence infrastructure.



The momentum spread across the entire sector. In Frankfurt, Infineon climbed 10% after Jefferies raised its price target from 75 to 96 euros while maintaining its 'buy' rating. The broker highlighted growing demand for power management solutions for artificial intelligence applications.



Conversely, Abivax plunged 43%, hitting its lowest level since October 2025. The biopharmaceutical group announced that three cases of cancer had been observed in patients receiving a high dose of obefazimod in a Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, raising questions about the treatment's safety profile.



In the oil market, investors are also monitoring the evolution of global inventories. The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Tuesday that they could fall to critical levels before the summer peak demand season if drawdowns continue at the current pace.



At the close of European markets, Brent crude was down 0.65% at $94.64, while the euro edged up 0.02% to $1.1638.