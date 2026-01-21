STMicroelectronics Named Among "Top 100 Global Innovators 2026"

STMicroelectronics has announced its inclusion among the "Top 100 Global Innovators 2026," in the 15th annual ranking by Clarivate, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence.

"This ranking brings together organizations capable of navigating complex environments with clarity and setting the pace in terms of invention quality, originality, and global reach," explained the semiconductor manufacturer.



STMicro notes that it has received this distinction for the eighth time overall, including five consecutive years since 2022, "highlighting its ongoing commitment to sustained and large-scale innovation in products and technologies."