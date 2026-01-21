"This ranking brings together organizations capable of navigating complex environments with clarity and setting the pace in terms of invention quality, originality, and global reach," explained the semiconductor manufacturer.
STMicro notes that it has received this distinction for the eighth time overall, including five consecutive years since 2022, "highlighting its ongoing commitment to sustained and large-scale innovation in products and technologies."
With over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
