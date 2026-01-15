STMicroelectronics Once Again Certified by Top Employers Institute
STMicroelectronics has announced that it has received, for the sixth consecutive year, the "Top Employer France 2026" certification from the Top Employers Institute, making the chip manufacturer one of 96 companies to receive this certification in France.
For the second year in a row, the Franco-Italian group has also been awarded the "Global Top Employer 2026" certification with 41 national certifications, thus joining the ranks of only 17 companies certified at the global level.
Each year, the Top Employers Institute program certifies companies based on a comprehensive survey of best HR practices, followed by a rigorous validation and audit phase at both headquarters and country levels.
"This distinction recognizes our ongoing efforts to offer every talent development opportunities, regardless of the stage of their career," commented Jean-François Malleville, Director of Human Resources, STMicroelectronics France.
With over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
