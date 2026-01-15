STMicroelectronics Once Again Certified by Top Employers Institute

STMicroelectronics has announced that it has received, for the sixth consecutive year, the "Top Employer France 2026" certification from the Top Employers Institute, making the chip manufacturer one of 96 companies to receive this certification in France.

For the second year in a row, the Franco-Italian group has also been awarded the "Global Top Employer 2026" certification with 41 national certifications, thus joining the ranks of only 17 companies certified at the global level.



Each year, the Top Employers Institute program certifies companies based on a comprehensive survey of best HR practices, followed by a rigorous validation and audit phase at both headquarters and country levels.



"This distinction recognizes our ongoing efforts to offer every talent development opportunities, regardless of the stage of their career," commented Jean-François Malleville, Director of Human Resources, STMicroelectronics France.