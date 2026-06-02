STMicroelectronics raises revenue targets for data centers

STMicroelectronics has announced an upward revision of its revenue ambitions for data centers, citing sustained strong demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and recent progress in capacity scaling.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Consequently, the Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer now anticipates data center revenue of approximately 1 billion USD for the full year 2026, compared to a previously expected level 'comfortably above 500 million USD'.



Assuming current momentum persists and based on its existing commitments, STMicroelectronics estimates that this revenue could double in 2027, whereas it had previously targeted a level 'well above 1 billion USD' for the following year.