STMicroelectronics raises revenue targets for data centers
STMicroelectronics has announced an upward revision of its revenue ambitions for data centers, citing sustained strong demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and recent progress in capacity scaling.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:34 am EDT
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Assuming current momentum persists and based on its existing commitments, STMicroelectronics estimates that this revenue could double in 2027, whereas it had previously targeted a level 'well above 1 billion USD' for the following year.