Consequently, the Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer now anticipates data center revenue of approximately 1 billion USD for the full year 2026, compared to a previously expected level 'comfortably above 500 million USD'.

Assuming current momentum persists and based on its existing commitments, STMicroelectronics estimates that this revenue could double in 2027, whereas it had previously targeted a level 'well above 1 billion USD' for the following year.