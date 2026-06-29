STMicroelectronics rekindles chip stocks, Norwegian stays grounded

Semiconductors are back in the driver’s seat. Soitec is getting a lift from its partnership with ZenSemi, and STMicroelectronics is supported by several price-target hikes. Meanwhile, SalMar and Norwegian Air Shuttle remain weighed down by cautious analyst adjustments.

Capucine Bouchard Published on 06/29/2026 at 04:00 am EDT - Modified on 06/29/2026 at 04:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Rising stocks



Bridgepoint (+10%) : The British asset manager welcomed news of its acquisition of Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $1.39bn, a deal that significantly strengthens its real estate capabilities.



Soitec (+9%) : The French semiconductor materials specialist climbed after announcing a strategic partnership with Chinese foundry ZenSemi, aimed at accelerating mass-scale production of a new generation of power chips. The tie-up targets high-potential markets, notably data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and humanoid robotics.



STMicroelectronics (+4%) : The Franco-Italian chipmaker is benefiting from a clear pickup in analyst interest: HSBC reiterates its buy rating while raising its price target to €84 from €53, while J.P. Morgan also lifts its target to €71.50 from €48, despite keeping a neutral rating.



Prosus (+3%) : The Dutch technology conglomerate is reacting to the release of its annual results, posting an 84% jump in adjusted operating profit, driven by broadly improved profitability across all regions. Annual revenue came in at $9.71bn, even as group net profit declined for fiscal 2026.



Puig (+2%) : The Spanish beauty group is benefiting from an upgrade by BNP Paribas, which moves to outperform from neutral while raising its price target to €20.50 from €18.50. The French bank is signaling renewed confidence in the outlook for the luxury fragrance and cosmetics specialist.



Ipsen (+2%) : The French drugmaker was propelled by the announcement of its acquisition of U.S. biotech Kartos Therapeutics, for an amount that could reach $1.75bn. This deal allows it to secure navtemadlin, a Phase III candidate for myelofibrosis, strengthening its hematologic oncology portfolio.



Falling stocks



Salmar (-3%) : The Norwegian salmon producer slipped after several cautious analyst adjustments. SEB maintains its buy rating but cuts its price target to 610 NOK from 635 NOK, while Barclays stays at equal weight with a reduced target of 545 NOK from 560 NOK. These revisions are weighing on the stock, despite broadly constructive views overall.



Norwegian Air shuttle (-3%) : The Norwegian airline remains under pressure after an unfavorable adjustment from Danske Bank. The broker cuts its price target to 13 NOK from 14 NOK and reiterates its sell rating, underscoring its cautious stance on the name.