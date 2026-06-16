STMicroelectronics Sets Terms for $1.5bn Convertible Bond Offering

The Franco-Italian semiconductor specialist has announced the pricing of its $1.5bn offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds, split into two tranches of $750m each. The first tranche, maturing in June 2031, will carry no interest, while the second, maturing in June 2033, will offer a fixed annual coupon of 0.625%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/16/2026 at 12:41 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The bonds will be convertible into STMicroelectronics shares at initial conversion prices of $119.98 for the 2031 tranche and $121.92 for the 2033 tranche, representing premiums of 55% and 57.5%, respectively, over the volume-weighted average price of the stock observed during the placement.



Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including the early redemption of the zero-coupon convertible bonds maturing in 2027, of which $750m remains outstanding.



This transaction allows STMicroelectronics to proactively refinance a portion of its debt under particularly favorable conditions, while extending its maturity profile to 2031 and 2033. Furthermore, the high conversion premium limits the risk of short-term dilution for existing shareholders.



However, dilution could occur in the longer term should the share price exceed the established conversion levels.