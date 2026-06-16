STMicroelectronics Sets Terms for $1.5bn Convertible Bond Offering
The Franco-Italian semiconductor specialist has announced the pricing of its $1.5bn offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds, split into two tranches of $750m each. The first tranche, maturing in June 2031, will carry no interest, while the second, maturing in June 2033, will offer a fixed annual coupon of 0.625%.
The bonds will be convertible into STMicroelectronics shares at initial conversion prices of $119.98 for the 2031 tranche and $121.92 for the 2033 tranche, representing premiums of 55% and 57.5%, respectively, over the volume-weighted average price of the stock observed during the placement.
Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including the early redemption of the zero-coupon convertible bonds maturing in 2027, of which $750m remains outstanding.
This transaction allows STMicroelectronics to proactively refinance a portion of its debt under particularly favorable conditions, while extending its maturity profile to 2031 and 2033. Furthermore, the high conversion premium limits the risk of short-term dilution for existing shareholders.
However, dilution could occur in the longer term should the share price exceed the established conversion levels.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
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