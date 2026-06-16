The bonds will be convertible into STMicroelectronics shares at initial conversion prices of $119.98 for the 2031 tranche and $121.92 for the 2033 tranche, representing premiums of 55% and 57.5%, respectively, over the volume-weighted average price of the stock observed during the placement.

Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including the early redemption of the zero-coupon convertible bonds maturing in 2027, of which $750m remains outstanding.

This transaction allows STMicroelectronics to proactively refinance a portion of its debt under particularly favorable conditions, while extending its maturity profile to 2031 and 2033. Furthermore, the high conversion premium limits the risk of short-term dilution for existing shareholders.

However, dilution could occur in the longer term should the share price exceed the established conversion levels.