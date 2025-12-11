STMicroelectronics signs financing agreement with the EIB

STMicroelectronics has announced that it has signed a €500 million financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the acceleration of R&D and high-volume chip manufacturing in Italy and France.



This is the first tranche of a larger €1 billion credit line designed to strengthen the European semiconductor industry and support innovation, sustainability, and energy efficiency in line with EU objectives.



Approximately 60% of the agreement focuses on high-volume manufacturing capacity, particularly at the key sites in Catania, Agrate, and Crolles, while the remaining 40% is dedicated to R&D.



This agreement follows last week's visit by a high-level EIB delegation to the Catania site. Since 1994, the EIB has supported nine projects with STMicroelectronics, representing financing of approximately EUR 4.2 billion.