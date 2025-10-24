UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the STMicroelectronics stock, while trimming its target price to €30 (from €31). This new TP represents stock's 37% upside potential.
Despite a slower recovery and higher operating expenses, steadily improving margins and key customer growth opportunities position STM for strong EPS potential through 2026E, UBS said.
The group is targeting net revenues of $3.28bn in Q4, up 2.9% sequentially, with a gross margin of approximately 35.0%.
It expects revenues of approximately $11.75bn for FY 2025, representing 22.4% growth in H2 compared with H1.
STMicroelectronics: UBS trims target price
Published on 10/24/2025 at 06:27 am EDT
UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the STMicroelectronics stock, while trimming its target price to €30 (from €31). This new TP represents stock's 37% upside potential.