The new bonds will consist of two tranches, with a minimum size of $500m for each tranche, featuring maturities of five and seven years.

Furthermore, STMicroelectronics intends to proceed with the early redemption of all outstanding 2027 convertible bonds on July 16. Holders of the 2027 convertible bonds will have the option to exercise their conversion rights to receive shares, cash, or a combination of shares and cash based on the prevailing conversion price, currently $45.10 per share, provided that the conversion request is submitted on or before July 1, 2026.