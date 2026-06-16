STMicroelectronics Unveils New Bond Offering

The company has announced a dual-tranche convertible bond issuance totaling $1.5bn, alongside the early redemption of its 2027 convertible bonds.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 01:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The new bonds will consist of two tranches, with a minimum size of $500m for each tranche, featuring maturities of five and seven years.



Furthermore, STMicroelectronics intends to proceed with the early redemption of all outstanding 2027 convertible bonds on July 16. Holders of the 2027 convertible bonds will have the option to exercise their conversion rights to receive shares, cash, or a combination of shares and cash based on the prevailing conversion price, currently $45.10 per share, provided that the conversion request is submitted on or before July 1, 2026.