STMicroelectronics unveils new contactless chip for smart homes
Published on 11/25/2025 at 06:32 am EST
The ST25DA-C chip designed by ST will allow users to add lighting, access controls, security cameras, or any other Internet of Things (IoT) device in a single step by simply holding their phone close to the device to be paired.
The component is already available for evaluation and sampling in a compact DFN8 package, with mass production scheduled to begin in 2026.