STMicroelectronics unveils new contactless chip for smart homes

Sebastien Foll Published on 11/25/2025 at 06:32 am EST

On Tuesday, STMicroelectronics unveiled a new contactless NFC chip for home networks compatible with the Matter standard, the latest open-source standard for smart home applications.



The ST25DA-C chip designed by ST will allow users to add lighting, access controls, security cameras, or any other Internet of Things (IoT) device in a single step by simply holding their phone close to the device to be paired.



The component is already available for evaluation and sampling in a compact DFN8 package, with mass production scheduled to begin in 2026.

