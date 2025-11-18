STMicroelectronics announced on Tuesday the industry's first 18 nm microcontroller dedicated to high-performance applications--a component already selected by SpaceX for the high-speed connectivity system of its Starlink satellite network.

The STM32V8, developed using next-generation FD-SOI technology, notably incorporates advanced phase-change memory. According to the chipmaker, this makes it an ideal choice for industrial applications such as factory automation, motor control, and robotics.

On the same day, ST also introduced what it describes as the largest AI model library for industrial microcontrollers, an initiative aimed at accelerating the development of embedded AI applications.

The group explained that it has added new models and enhanced its STM32 AI model library, which supports both prototyping and industrial uses in vision, audio, and sensing. This enables customers to design wearable connected devices, smart cameras and sensors, as well as robotic devices and solutions.

ST's STM32 family includes microcontrollers used in a wide range of applications, from consumer devices and communication infrastructure to smart grid networks.