The higher Wall Street climbs, the more investors hark back to the 1990s, a decade that culminated in the infamous burst of the dot-com bubble. Yet one must ask: is this time truly different? Whether or not the answer is affirmative, the prospect of a US-China trade agreement, the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, robust corporate earnings, and the billions flowing into AI investments continue to whet the appetite of financiers, some of whom are even pivoting from gold to reinvest in Nvidia.

With just one down day in the past seven sessions, US equities have resumed their record-breaking ascent, edging closer to symbolic thresholds: the S&P 500 is within 1.8% of the 7,000 mark, and the Nasdaq 100 requires merely a 0.7% gain to reach 26,000. Even the once-mythical 50,000 milestone for the Dow Jones is now under discussion, although a further 5.1% rally would be required. More immediately, the 48,000 mark is in sight, just a 1% gain away. Will these serve as market Cape of Good Hope or Cape Horn? That remains the fundamental question. Our grandparents may have dubbed it the "million-dollar question," our parents "the billion-dollar question." For us, it is the question of several trillion dollars, given the enormous sums now at stake.

A plethora of thoughtful commentary has emerged in recent months comparing the digital boom of the 1990s with the current AI surge. Thirty-odd years ago, the rise of the internet triggered an explosive rally in markets, only to end in a spectacular collapse. Even then, warnings of a bubble were rife, and scepticism abounded over John Templeton's famous maxim that the most dangerous phrase in investing is "this time it's different." So, is the AI revolution since 2023 comparable to—or distinct from—the internet boom? Beneath this query lies another, more pressing concern: are markets headed for a crash? A real crash, not the shallow corrections quickly reversed over the past 17 years, but a collapse akin to that of 2000. Two examples illustrate the severity of such a downturn: first, at the onset of the subprime crisis in August 2008, the Nasdaq 100 was still trading 60% below its March 2000 peak; second, it took more than 15 years—until May 2015, for the index to reclaim that level. This is the kind of prolonged devastation that would be truly damaging for investors. As long as indices rebound swiftly, the fallout remains manageable.

Another lesson from the bursting of the 2000 speculative bubble is that, despite the widespread carnage among start-ups, American tech ultimately triumphed. Silicon Valley’s ecosystem was already in place, but its global dominance dates from that era. This grip on global tech seems only to have strengthened, considering the substantial investments made over recent months in artificial intelligence. And it is likely to endure, even if financial markets experience turbulence in the months ahead.

Wall Street’s recent acceleration, partly fuelled by hopes of a near-term trade compromise between China and the United States, has left Europe lagging. The Stoxx Europe 600 had managed to claw back some ground in recent weeks, but failed to keep pace. It stands at a respectable +13.8% year-to-date, yet the Nasdaq 100 is now up 22.9%.

While the US market continues to ride the wave of optimism around potential détente with Beijing, Donald Trump has commenced an Asian tour, culminating in a highly anticipated meeting with Xi Jinping in Korea on Thursday. The US President has already devoted considerable time to bolstering economic ties with Japan.

Today, though light on macroeconomic indicators, features a robust line-up of corporate earnings reports (including HSBC, Visa, Novartis, BNP Paribas, PayPal and UnitedHealth) serving as an appetiser before a much fuller schedule tomorrow. That includes the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and quarterly results from Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta. Meanwhile, gold has fallen out of favour, slipping below the USD 4,000 per ounce threshold, while copper surges to new heights amid increasing demand to fuel the AI behemoth.

Asian-Pacific markets have not followed Wall Street's bullish lead. They are all trading in negative territory at close or in late sessions. Australia, Japan and Hong Kong are each down by approximately 0.5%. European futures paint a mixed picture.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: new car registrations in the EU27; in the United States, the FHFA House Price Index MoM, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,939.5

: US$3,939.5 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$64.7

: US$64.7 United States 10 years : 3.98%

: 3.98% BITCOIN: US$114,218

In corporate news:

BAE Systems will supply Turkey with 20 Typhoon jets for GBP 8 billion, boosting revenue through manufacturing and weapon integration in Lancashire, UK.

will supply Turkey with 20 Typhoon jets for GBP 8 billion, boosting revenue through manufacturing and weapon integration in Lancashire, UK. HSBC reported a 14% decline in Q3 pretax profit due to charges related to a lawsuit, but upgraded its net interest income forecast to $43 billion.

reported a 14% decline in Q3 pretax profit due to charges related to a lawsuit, but upgraded its net interest income forecast to $43 billion. BT Group is launching a new mobile brand to compete with budget telecom providers.

is launching a new mobile brand to compete with budget telecom providers. Rio Tinto is considering shutting down its Tomago Aluminium smelter due to high power prices.

is considering shutting down its Tomago Aluminium smelter due to high power prices. Novartis reported a 6% increase in Q3 operating income and expanded its rare disease pipeline with the acquisition of Avidity Biosciences for $12 billion.

reported a 6% increase in Q3 operating income and expanded its rare disease pipeline with the acquisition of Avidity Biosciences for $12 billion. Alfa Laval reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings, leading to updated financial targets and improved guidance.

reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings, leading to updated financial targets and improved guidance. Siltronic updated its 2025 EBITDA margin guidance downward due to FX effects and delivery shifts.

updated its 2025 EBITDA margin guidance downward due to FX effects and delivery shifts. Wärtsilä met Q3 earnings expectations with slightly above consensus revenue and EBITDA.

met Q3 earnings expectations with slightly above consensus revenue and EBITDA. Commerzbank is investigating former executives for possible collusion with UniCredit during a takeover attempt.

is investigating former executives for possible collusion with UniCredit during a takeover attempt. Nordex raised its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 results.

raised its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance following strong preliminary Q3 results. Meta Platforms appointed Vishal Shah to a key AI role and launched new social media features.

NextEra Energy and Google entered a 25-year agreement to restart Iowa's Duane Arnold nuclear plant.

and Google entered a 25-year agreement to restart Iowa's Duane Arnold nuclear plant. Welltower Inc. announced a $23 billion expansion into senior housing and a 20.7% increase in Q3 normalized FFO per share.

announced a $23 billion expansion into senior housing and a 20.7% increase in Q3 normalized FFO per share. VSE Corporation announced a public offering of common stock and raised its full-year guidance.

announced a public offering of common stock and raised its full-year guidance. Waste Management reported mixed Q3 2025 financial results with missed EPS estimates.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: