Stock markets stumble on latest Middle East developments

Following a blistering start to the week, Paris and other continental bourses are retreating this Tuesday. The latest news from the Persian Gulf has dampened hopes for a peace deal between the United States and Iran, which had bolstered sentiment the previous day.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/26/2026 at 04:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 10:15 am, the CAC 40 is trading down nearly 0.7% near 8,198 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 is losing approximately 0.6%. The Frankfurt DAX is seeing similar losses, whereas in London (which was closed Monday for the Spring Bank Holiday), the FTSE is conversely gaining 0.6%.



U.S. strikes drive oil prices higher



The United States conducted overnight airstrikes in Iran, specifically targeting missile launch sites and vessels attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, undermining the prospects of an agreement between Washington and Tehran.



As a logical consequence of this renewed tension in the Persian Gulf, oil prices are rising again. WTI crude is up 1.9% toward 92.6 USD, while Brent crude has climbed 3% to 99.1 USD, returning close to the symbolic 100 USD threshold.



Nevertheless, economists at Deutsche Bank prefer to remain optimistic regarding the outlook for peace in the Middle East. 'For some time now, the trend toward peace has been 'three steps forward and one or two back',' they noted.



They also pointed out that the ceasefire has now lasted for 48 days, suggesting that such a long truce 'would not have held if the U.S. sincerely wanted to resume its strikes, unless there were absolutely no alternative.'



'Last night's targeted action is clearly a warning that the ceasefire is fragile; we will therefore have to see what the next few days of negotiations hold in store,' the German bank's analysts concluded on the matter.



Analyst notes move stocks in Paris



In Paris corporate news, Air France-KLM is gaining 1.5% despite the rise in oil prices. The airline is benefiting from comments by Morgan Stanley, which upgraded the stock from 'equal-weight' to 'overweight' with a price target raised from 9.40 EUR to 11.50 EUR.



Carmila (+3.6%) is also posting one of the strongest gains on the SBF 120. The real estate firm, which specializes in shopping centers adjacent to Carrefour stores, is capitalizing on a rating upgrade from Jefferies, from 'hold' to 'buy', with a price target hiked from 18.50 EUR to 20 EUR.



Conversely, Elior Group is shedding 2.7%, ranking among the index's steepest decliners. The contract catering group is suffering from Citi's decision to downgrade its recommendation from 'buy' to 'neutral', with a price target slashed from 3.60 EUR to 2.40 EUR.



Elsewhere in Europe, Kingfisher is advancing 5.1% in London after the home improvement retailer reported revenue of 3.3 billion GBP for the first three months of its 2026-2027 fiscal year, down 0.9% on a like-for-like basis, in line with expectations.



On the other hand, Ferrari is tumbling 6% in Milan, as the latest model from its factories failed to convince the brand's aficionados, as evidenced by mixed reviews in the specialized press. Chairman John Elkann had nevertheless described the model as a 'new chapter' in the group's history.



The session is expected to be quiet in terms of macroeconomic data, with the main figure awaited being the Conference Board's U.S. consumer confidence index this afternoon. Economists expect a slight decline to around 92, following 92.8 last month.