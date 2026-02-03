Publicis (-6.07%, at EUR81.14) sits at the bottom of the CAC 40 index, despite delivering a solid annual performance. Indeed, investors snubbed its outlook, with the advertising giant forecasting organic growth of between 4% and 5% for this year, after a 5.6% increase in 2025. Publicis' net revenue rose by 4.2% in 2025, reaching a record EUR14.55bn.

Published on 02/03/2026 at 04:49 am EST - Modified on 02/03/2026 at 04:56 am EST

Organic growth was positive across all regions, with particularly strong performances in the Middle East-Africa (+10.8%) and Latin America (+8.7%).

Operating profit rose by 5.1% to €2.65bn, bringing its margin to a record 18.2%, surpassing the 18% recorded in 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, Publicis reported net cash of €548m, compared to €775m a year earlier. Over the full year, the group's average net debt stood at €971m, up from €585m in 2024.

In addition, Publicis plans to allocate around €900m to targeted acquisitions in 2026, mainly in fields directly or indirectly related to artificial intelligence, according to CEO Arthur Sadoun.



"2025 was marked by a strengthening of our investments in AI and in our talent, while further improving our margin and free cash flow, already the highest in the sector," he emphasized.

Over 5 years, the stock has outperformed the CAC 40

Dividend Payout Up 4.2%

"Momentum remains very strong and Publicis continues to gain market share. It secured numerous budget wins in 2025 that should mechanically support its growth in 2026, assuming a stable economic and advertising environment," notes Oddo BHF, which reiterated its outperform rating.



"Publicis is a well-oiled machine that consistently meets, and often exceeds, its forecasts," Alphavalue commented.



The advertising group will propose at its next annual general meeting a cash dividend of €3.75 per share for FY 2025, up 4.2%.

The group anticipates new records for its financial indicators in 2026. It is targeting an operating margin rate slightly above 18.2%, while maintaining a high level of investment, as well as free cash flow of around 2.1 billion euros before changes in working capital, based on an exchange rate of £1.20 per euro.



The last significant drop in Publicis stock occurred on January 27, when the share price fell by 4.68%.