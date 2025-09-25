Accenture reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, but its outlook for the new 2025/2026 fiscal year suggests a slowdown in business growth, which seemed to disappoint the market.



The US consulting and technology services group announced this morning that its net profit for the quarter ending at the end of August was $1.41bn, or $2.25 per share, down from $1.68bn ($2.66 per share) a year earlier.



Adjusted EPS came in at $3.03, while analysts had expected EPS of $2.98 on average.



Its quarterly revenue increased by 7% to $17.6bn, again above the consensus of $17.4bn.



For its new FY 2025/2026, the us group said it is targeting annual earnings of between $13.52 and $13.90, an increase of 5% to 8%, while the market was targeting $13.78.



It also said it expects annual revenue growth of 3% to 6% in local currencies, a sharp slowdown compared with 7% growth in the previous fiscal year.



Accenture also announced that it was increasing its quarterly dividend by almost 10% to $1.63, up from $1.48 previously, while its board of directors approved an additional $5bn share buyback plan, bringing the current total to $7.9bn.



The stock, down 32% since the beginning of the year, fell more than 4% in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday in the wake of these announcements.