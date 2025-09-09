The Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE) has rekindled the debate on the frequency of reporting by listed companies. According to the Wall Street Journal, this alternative US stock exchange will soon file a petition with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to remove the requirement to publish financial results every three months. The idea is for listed companies to report just once every six months.

LTSE CEO Bill Harts sums up the objective as follows: "We often hear that being a listed company is too restrictive. This idea has come to fruition." He believes that such a reform would save millions of dollars in administrative costs and, above all, free executives from the pressure of quarterly targets, allowing them to focus on their company's long-term strategy.

This debate is not new. In 2018, Donald Trump briefly revived the idea of semi-annual reporting, claiming that it would "offer more flexibility and save money." That same year, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, and Warren Buffett, an iconic figure in American investment, published a joint op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling for quarterly earnings forecasts to be abandoned. According to them, this practice pushes companies to delay hiring and investment so as not to miss their short-term targets.

A 55-year-old rule

The current regulation dates back to 1970, when the SEC set a quarterly frequency for the publication of results, in accordance with the 1934 Securities Exchange Act. But the context has changed: the number of companies listed in the United States continues to decline, falling to around 3,700 at the end of June, 17% less than three years ago and half as many as at the peak in 1997, according to the Center for Research in Security Prices (CRSP). Many companies prefer to remain private or sell themselves rather than impose the burdens of listing, the WSJ notes.

If the SEC agrees to review the LTSE's request, it will first have to open a public consultation. This decision could be part of a global trend: the European Union abolished the quarterly reporting requirement in 2013, and the UK did the same about ten years ago, although many companies continue to publish their results every quarter.

Behind this proposal lies a fundamental debate: should transparency be sacrificed in the name of the long term? For its proponents, half-yearly reporting would simplify corporate management and reduce earnings volatility. For its opponents, it would weaken investors' right to regular information and risk paving the way for greater opacity.