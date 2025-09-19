Today's market movers: sharp rises for Nexity, Embla, and Spire, falls for Maersk and LSEG
Meta and EssilorLuxottica: with more ambitious connected glasses, the market awaits what's next
Four records for the price of one on Wall Street
September 2025 is shaping up to break the traditional curse of this notoriously bearish month for equities. In the absence of any compelling reasons to pull stocks back, investors are pushing them higher, enticed by colossal spending to transform the world into one vast data centre. The week ends with the Bank of Japan, Trump and Xi, record-high indices, and a few cyberattacks.
Bull run in stocks continues; US dollar rises after US jobless claims data
Disney representatives, Kimmel searched for way to defuse Kirk anger before program pulled
Intel's Nvidia deal expected to be a mixed blessing for Asian chipmakers
