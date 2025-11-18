The Finnish-Swedish packaging solutions giant is set to split up and float its Swedish forestry assets on the stock market. Let's take a look at how such assets are valued.

In May, Stora Enso announced the sale of 175,000 hectares of Swedish forest to an entity jointly managed by the Soya Group, a Norwegian conglomerate mainly active in the maritime transport and energy sectors, and asset manager MEAG, which belongs to German reinsurer Munich Re. The transaction is worth €900m, or 9.8bn Swedish kronor. Stora Enso retains a 15% stake in the entity and has secured a 15-year renewable timber supply contract.

The group is now moving on to the next stage by divesting all of its Swedish forest assets in order to maximize operational value. These assets, of 1.2 million hectares, had an estimated real value of €5.7bn at the time of the last valuation last month. All shares in the new entity will be held by Stora Enso shareholders.

Breakdown of Stora Enso's assets as of December 31.

Stora Enso is a Finnish-Swedish company structured around five major divisions.

The Packaging Materials division is one of the world leaders in the production of packaging cardboard. It accounts for nearly half of the company's revenue and mainly serves the food, beverage, and transportation sectors, producing liquid packaging board, food-grade cardboard, and paper for newspapers and magazines.

The Packaging Solutions branch acts as a packaging converter and produces a wide variety of molded fiber and corrugated cardboard solutions, particularly for distribution, e-commerce, and electronics.

Biomaterials is based on paper pulp. This includes components for batteries, bio-based binders, wood foams, and chemical derivatives. This division targets markets such as packaging, paper, personal care, and chemicals.



The Wood Products segment is Europe's leading producer of sawn wood, mainly for construction.

The Forest division manages wood supply for Stora Enso's Nordic and Baltic operations. It is responsible for managing vast forests located mainly in Sweden and Finland, and includes planning, harvesting, regeneration, and services to private forest owners. Stora Enso covers 36% of its raw material needs. The rest comes from private owners (approximately 21,000 in 2024).

Breakdown of Stora Enso's sales by division

Let's get to the point. Since the end of 2020, Stora Enso has been using a market transaction-based method to value its Swedish forests (only Swedish ones!). Finnish forests are not affected: due to a lack of sufficiently detailed market data at this stage, they continue to be valued using internal models that are more suited to the local context. This is a break with the traditional historical cost approach. The historical cost method consists of accounting for the forest at its initial purchase price, without revaluation over time. It is a cautious method, but one that does not reflect potential increases in value linked to biological growth, land dynamics, or changes in the timber market. In South America and China, where growth cycles are shorter than in Nordic countries (6 to 12 years compared to 60 to 100 years), plantations are still recorded at historical cost.

Thus, only Swedish forests meet the conditions to become a "market" asset. And it is on this basis that the group has built the valuation of the recent transaction.

How does this work in practice?

Stora Enso has separated the value of its standing trees (biological assets) from that of its forest land.

The trees are valued using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method, which takes into account their expected growth, expected timber prices, and various operating costs. The discount rate—used to bring future income back to its present value in order to estimate what the asset is actually worth today—depends on transactions in the forestry market. That is why we refer to it as a "market" method. The value reflects the income they can generate over time. This is exactly the same as the valuation methodology used for companies.

The valuation of Swedish forest land, i.e., the land itself, is done in the same way. The calculation—the projection of future cash flows—depends on factors such as trees to be planted, hunting rights, wind leases, and sales of soil materials. The discount rate applied is the same as for trees.

For Finnish assets, the DCF method is also used, but differently because, as mentioned above, the market approach is not considered an accurate valuation method given the lack of reliable market data. Therefore, for biological assets (trees), the discount rate applied is determined using the weighted average cost of capital. In other words, the average cost that the company pays to finance its assets. For Finnish forest land, the same applies, taking into account trees to be planted in the future and related income.

Thanks to this change in valuation method, Swedish forest assets have seen a sharp increase in their book value. At the end of last year, the group's total assets were valued at approximately €8.9 billion.

Forest prices based on commercial transactions in Sweden

The proceeds from the sale—€900m—will be used to reduce debt, which has risen sharply over the past three years. This is due to particularly unfavorable economic conditions linked to inflation in energy and raw material costs, and lower consumption of wood products due to the sharp slowdown in construction in Europe. Stora Enso was also penalized by the temporary closure of several sites, which affected deliveries.

Stora Enso is on the road to recovery. The markets it serves remain challenging overall for the time being, but the situation should gradually normalize in the coming months. The sale of part of its Swedish forest assets is a concrete example of the path taken in this direction. Management is also focusing on cost reduction programs.