Kyoritsu Maintenance has announced robust topline growth in Q1 26, reflecting strong performance across its principal business segments. The company's ongoing strategic expansion positions it well to capitalize on growing domestic and inbound travel demand. Active partnerships and new property launch highlight the company's unwavering commitment to accelerated growth, underpinned by prudent financial management and operational flexibility.

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd., founded in 1979 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified provider within Japan’s travel, lodging, and lifestyle support sectors. The company operates a broad portfolio of approximately 531 dormitory buildings, comprising over 45,000 rooms, around 95 hotel-lodging properties with over 17,000 rooms, and over 40 resort properties with more than 5,500 rooms. A significant portion of its facilities are held under long-term leases. Kyoritsu Maintenance also offersfood services for hospitals, schools, and nursing homes, emphasizing fresh regional ingredients and high service standards. Dormy Inn, Dormy Inn Premium, Dormy Express, Onyado Nono, and La Vista Resorts are some of its prominent brands.

Kyoritsu Maintenance primarily operates in Japan and records revenue through six reportable segments, including Hotels (60.3% of Q1 26 net sales), Dormitories (26.1%), Contracted Services (3.5%), Food Services (1.0%), Development business (0.8%), and Others (8.3%).

Strong Q1 26 revenue

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. released its Q1 26 results on August 8, 2025, posting 9.1% y/y increase in revenue, reaching JPY56.8bn, driven by 9.4% y/y growth in Hotel business, 5.2% y/y growth in Dormitories business, and 8.3% y/y growth in Other business. This growth has been facilitated by growing demand for lodgings on account of 2025 Japan World Exposition, held in Osaka from April 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025, leading to a rise in the number of foreign visitors, which exceeded 20 million.

In addition, its Dormitory business opened 12 new facilities, with another 1,364 rooms, reporting a higher occupancy rate of 97.4% vs 97% in Q1 25. These new facilities were opened in Okayama, Takamatsu, and Tokushima, regions with growing demand. The company also posted higher hotel room bookings from its website, which were up by 340bp to 24.6%, Dormy’s membership grew by 84.3% y/y to 1.4m, and inbound tourism ratio rose by 320bp y/y to 22.8%.

Operating income experienced a 17.7% y/y increase, reaching JPY4.5bn with margin improvement of 60bp to 7.9%. Net income grew by 32.4% y/y, reaching JPY3.6bn, thanks to a reduction in extraordinary losses, with EPS of JPY39.5, reflecting 33.4% y/y growth.

Looking ahead fo FY 26 (March end), for its Resort business, the company targets an occupancy rate of 80.5% (a 220bp y/y increase), an average daily rate (ADR) of JPY52,000 (up 6.4% y/y), and revenue per available room (RevPAR) of JPY41,800 (up 9.4% y/y). It aims to open two new facilities, with around 306 rooms, by March 2026. Likewise, for Dormy Inn business, it targets an occupancy rate of 87.9%, with a 100bp y/y expansion, ADR of JPY16,500 (up 4.3% y/y), and RevPAR of JPY14,500 (up 5.5% y/y). In addition, the company aims to open four new Dormy Inn facilities, with 637 rooms by February 2026. In all, the company aims to expand into 18 new facilities, with 2,307 new rooms, in FY 26.

Strategic hotel expansion

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. is undertaking a strategic expansion of its hospitality portfolio under Dormy Inn and Onyado Nono brands, boosting its position in Japan’s lodging and hotels sector. Kyoritsu Maintenance has launched several properties including Dormy Inn Tsuruga and Dormy Inn EXPRESS Unnan in July, and a premium Japanese-style hotel called Onyado Nono Kumamoto in August. This strategic expansion highlights the company’s commitment to capturing rising domestic travel demand and inbound tourism.

In addition, the company teamed up with Okumura Corporation, a Japanese construction and engineering firm, to open Dormy Takamatsu Nishikimachi in April, this enables the company to leverage third-party land to expand its footprint without heavy capital costs. This expansion places Kyoritsu Maintenance to cater to diverse customer segments, increase brand visibility and improve operational efficiencies.

Robust earnings momentum

Kyoritsu Maintenance has posted a revenue CAGR of 9.6% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY229bn, driven by the company’s aggressive expansion strategy, with multiple new hotel openings. In addition, asset-light developments and partnerships contributed to sustained top-line growth over this period.

EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 52.4% over the same period, reaching JPY29.3bn, with margin expanding from 4.8% to 12.8% over the same period. Net income tripled from JPY539m to JPY14.6bn, with its net margin expanding from 0.3% to 6.4%.

The company reported a decent rise in cash inflow from operations, increasing from JPY25.7bn to JPY29.5bn. In addition, Kyoritsu Maintenance experienced a robust improvement in profitability ratios: ROA increased from 0.4% to 4.5%, ROE improved from 0.7% to 15.7% and gearing improved from 191.9% in FY 22 to 149.6% in FY 25.

In comparison, Resorttrust, Inc., a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 16.5%, reaching JPY249bn over FY 22-25. However, EBITDA rose at a lower CAGR of 22.5% to JPY36.5bn, margins expanded from 12.6% to 14.6%. Net income increased by a CAGR of 51.7%, reaching JPY20.1bn.

Strong stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 44.7%. In comparison, Resorttrust’s stock delivered lower returns of 25.9% over the same period.

Kyoritsu Maintenance is currently trading at a P/E of 15.2x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY217.4, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 29.3x and Resorttrust’s P/E of 18.9x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 10.5x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of JPY34.6bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 17.3x but higher than that of Resorttrust (9.4x).

Kyoritsu Maintenance liked by almost all of the seven analysts who monitor it; six have ‘Buy’ ratings and one has a ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of JPY4,284.3, implying 29.4% upside potential at its current price.

These views are supported by an anticipated revenue CAGR of 8.7% over FY 25-28, reaching JPY293.9bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect an EBITDA CAGR of 13.9% to JPY41.7bn, with a margin of 14.2%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 16.1% to JPY22.8bn. In comparison, for Resorttrust analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 5.6% and a net profit CAGR of 2% over FY 25-28.

Overall, Kyoritsu Maintenance has established a track record of resilient growth and operational progress through effective strategic expansion and adaptation across its core business segments. Its ongoing investments in property development and partnerships signal an intent to capitalize on rising demand within Japan’s travel and lodging sectors.

However, the company might face risks of significant exposure to Japanese economic downturns, especially in travel and hospitality demand, impacting occupancy and revenue. Ongoing demographic changes, such as a declining student population and aging society, could challenge core dormitory and hospitality businesses. In addition, rising competition, labor shortages, and increasing operational costs may pressure profitability and limit near-term expansion.