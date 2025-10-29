Burlington Stores is embarking on a bold expansion, aiming to open 100 new stores in 2025 and 500 over the next four years. The company's strategic growth leverages real estate opportunities from bankrupt chains, enhancing reach and demographic diversity. Q1 26 results showed moderate total sales growth, flat comparable store sales, positive net income, and diluted EPS, with adjusted EBIT margin and EPS exceeding expectations.

Burlington Stores Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in New Jersey, US. It is an off-price retailer offering branded apparel, footwear, accessories and home merchandise at reasonable prices. The stores feature a wide range of in-season, fashion-focused items, including women's ready-to-wear, menswear, youth apparel, baby products, beauty items, footwear, accessories, home goods, toys, gifts, and coats.

Burlington operates approximately 1,007 stores and has five distribution centers: two on the East Coast in Edgewater Park and Burlington, New Jersey, and three on the West Coast in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Riverside, California. These centers cover a total of about 4,106,000 square feet and include processing, shipping, and storage capabilities. In addition, Burlington uses third-party pool point facilities. The company has around 47,300 employees.

Strategic expansion plan

Burlington Stores is embarking on a bold expansion, aiming to open 100 new stores in 2025 and 500 over four years. This year, the retailer's store count will grow by nearly 10%. Burlington's growth strategy capitalizes on real estate opportunities from bankrupt chains, targeting both urban and suburban markets to enhance reach and demographic diversity.

In a significant move, Burlington signed a deal to acquire leases for 45 stores previously occupied by bankrupt craft retailer Jo-Ann, following Jo-Ann’s second bankruptcy filing in January 2025. These stores, spread across more than 20 states, will begin transitioning in May and June.

In addition, Burlington made its largest real estate investment in April 2025, purchasing an 889,445-square-foot distribution center in California's Inland Empire for $257m. This acquisition underscores Burlington’s strategy to control logistics hubs and streamline supply chain operations. Over the past eight years, Burlington has doubled its store count from 550 to over 1,100 by acquiring real estate from bankrupt retailers like Kmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Toys “R” Us, and Jo-Ann, positioning itself for sustained growth in the off-price sector.

Robust growth momentum

Burlington Stores posted robust performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 4.5%, reaching $10.6bn in FY 25, driven by sustained comparable store sales growth and aggressive store expansions in strategic markets. EBITDA registered a modest CAGR of 0.9% to $1.1bn, with margins contracting by 110bp to 9.9%.

Over FY 22-25, the company experienced a slight increase in CFO from $833m to $863m. In addition, the gearing improved, declining from 587.1% to 391.9%.

Moreover, in Q1 26, total sales grew moderately, with comparable store sales remaining flat. Net income and diluted EPS showed positive results. Adjusted EBIT margin and EPS exceeded expectations. FY 26 adjusted EPS guidance remains strong.

In comparison, The Gap, Inc., a local peer, reported a negative revenue CAGR of minus 3.3% over FY 22-25, reaching $15.1bn in FY 25. EBITDA grew at CAGR of 5.3% to $1.6bn, with margin expanding from 7.9% to 10.7%.

Optimistic views from analysts

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered decent returns of approximately 8.4%. In comparison, The Gap’s stock delivered higher returns of around 12.1% over the same period.

Burlington Stores is currently trading at a P/E of 29.6x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $9.3, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 47.1x and The Gap’s valuation of 11.8x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.7x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of $1.2bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 18.1x but higher than The Gap (4.9x).

Burlington Stores is monitored by 19 analysts, of whom 17 having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $348.8, implying 27.1% upside potential over the stock's current price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated revenue CAGR of 9.4%, reaching $13.9bn over FY 25-28. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 15.4% to $1.7bn with its margin expanding 180bp to 12.1% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 22.6% to $929.0m. Meanwhile, for The Gap, analysts estimate a lower EBITDA CAGR of 2.2% and net profit CAGR of 2.5%.

Overall, Burlington Stores demonstrates strong growth potential through strategic expansion and robust financial performance. Despite facing industry risks, its effective management and positive analyst outlook suggest continued success. Compared to peers like The Gap, Burlington's stock shows promising returns and valuation metrics, indicating a favorable investment opportunity with significant upside potential.

However, the company faces risks from tariffs, weather sensitivity, aggressive store expansion, economic fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, promotional margin pressure, and integration costs from acquiring bankrupt retailer leases. These factors could impact profitability, sales, and operational efficiency.