Straumann Group has announced an upward revision of its profitability forecast for the current fiscal year, driven by sustained operational improvements across its business franchises, a favorable geographic mix, and lower than expected customs duties.
The Swiss group, a specialist in implantology, restorative dentistry, and oral tissue regeneration, is increasing its core EBIT margin expansion forecast for 2026. The target has been raised from the previous 30 to 60 basis points to a new range of 140 to 170 basis points, at constant exchange rates.
"Strong execution across our franchises, combined with significant operating leverage stemming from manufacturing efficiencies and disciplined resource management, has contributed to profitability that exceeded expectations," explained CEO Guillaume Daniellot.
"We are encouraged to see that the initiatives presented during our 2025 Capital Markets Day are translating into dynamic growth, better scalability, and a structurally improved earnings profile," he continued.
Regarding business activity, Straumann continues to expect organic revenue growth in the "high single digits" for 2026, barring unforeseen circumstances. The group is scheduled to publish its first-half 2026 results on August 19.
Straumann Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company active in the field of implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with clinics, research institutes and universities, the Group researches and develops implants, instruments, computer-aided design/manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann Holding AG also offers a range of services to the dental profession worldwide, including training and education, provided in collaboration with the International Team for Implantology (ITI). Its products and services are available in a number of countries through the Groupâ€™s headquarters and through a network of subsidiaries and technology partners located in Europe, North America, the Asia/Pacific region and in Latin America, including Dental Wings Inc based in Canada and Createch Medical SL based in Spain.
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