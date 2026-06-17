Straumann raises 2026 profitability targets

Straumann Group has announced an upward revision of its profitability forecast for the current fiscal year, driven by sustained operational improvements across its business franchises, a favorable geographic mix, and lower than expected customs duties.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 03:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Swiss group, a specialist in implantology, restorative dentistry, and oral tissue regeneration, is increasing its core EBIT margin expansion forecast for 2026. The target has been raised from the previous 30 to 60 basis points to a new range of 140 to 170 basis points, at constant exchange rates.



"Strong execution across our franchises, combined with significant operating leverage stemming from manufacturing efficiencies and disciplined resource management, has contributed to profitability that exceeded expectations," explained CEO Guillaume Daniellot.



"We are encouraged to see that the initiatives presented during our 2025 Capital Markets Day are translating into dynamic growth, better scalability, and a structurally improved earnings profile," he continued.



Regarding business activity, Straumann continues to expect organic revenue growth in the "high single digits" for 2026, barring unforeseen circumstances. The group is scheduled to publish its first-half 2026 results on August 19.