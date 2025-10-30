Gulf investors are navigating tightening fiscal policies and uneven energy markets while searching for firms that sustain profitability. Amid this recalibration, standout Saudi and Emirati companies demonstrate how scale and discipline can coexist with strong returns on equity and margins.

Three quality leaders navigating profit and policy

Investors across the Gulf are contending with a demanding mix of shifting energy prices, evolving regulations, and the ongoing quest for resilient profitability as global markets reset. Against this backdrop, the search for companies that combine high returns on equity, strong net margins, and robust profitability scores has intensified.

Using our Stock Screener, we identified firms in Saudi Arabia and the UAE with a return on equity above 15%, net margins exceeding 10%, and profitability and quality metrics in the upper range of our universe. Three regional heavyweights stood out — Aramco, Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation, and ADNOC Gas — each exemplifying how scale, efficiency, and strategic focus can align to deliver enduring returns.

Aramco: Scale meets scrutiny

Sector: Energy

Aramco, the world’s largest integrated oil and gas company, remains the cornerstone of the Saudi market with a market capitalization of $1.672 trillion. Despite a volatile year for oil prices, the company posted net income of 393,891 million for 2024, achieving a 26.3% return on equity and a 21.9% net margin — both in the upper decile of our universe.

In Q2 2025, net income reached 85,632 million, 4.8% below consensus, while EPS of 0.35 came in 6.6% short of expectations, underscoring margin pressure amid continued energy price swings.

Valuation remains closely watched: Aramco trades at a 2024 P/E of 17.2x and a price-to-book ratio of 4.65x, both slightly below five-year averages. The free cash flow yield is 4.7%, while the dividend yield has risen to 6.3% for 2024, supported by a 109% distribution rate.

Our MarketScreener Investor Rating stands at 4★, indicating strong fundamentals, while the analyst consensus remains OUTPERFORM, with an average target price 11% above the last close. Recent moves — including acquiring a minority stake in AI firm Humain and increasing ownership in Petro Rabigh to 60% — signal a push toward diversification and digital expansion. Yet, Aramco continues to face scrutiny over its exposure to oil cycles and policy direction within the Kingdom.

Al Rajhi Bank: Consistency as a core asset

Sector: Financials

Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation, Saudi Arabia’s largest Islamic bank, commands a market capitalization of $117 billion and delivers a return on equity of 17.2% alongside a net margin of 61.5% — both in the top decile of our universe. Net income and EPS growth also rank highly, underscoring operational strength. Over the past year, shares have gained 19.7%, including an 11.7% rise year-to-date.

Valuation metrics are neutral, with a mid-range P/E ratio and a lower-tier price-to-book ratio. Dividend yield is moderate, but capital efficiency remains robust. Analyst sentiment has improved notably, with both target price divergence and recommendation trends in the upper range.

Revisions to revenue and EPS forecasts point upward, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings outlook. While recent quarters have brought no major earnings surprises, Al Rajhi’s steady profitability, efficiency, and margin strength secure its place as a cornerstone for investors seeking stability in the Gulf’s financial landscape.

ADNOC Gas: Efficiency with endurance

Sector: Energy

With a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, ADNOC Gas anchors the UAE’s gas sector as an integrated processing powerhouse. The company reports a return on equity of 21.6% and a net margin of 20.5%, both in the upper range of our universe. Its share price has advanced 6.3% over the past year, maintaining a steady upward path despite global market turbulence.

Profitability remains exceptional — EBITDA, EBIT, and net margins all sit in the upper decile, while capital efficiency and return on assets also rank highly. The company holds a 5★ Investor Rating, the highest in our selection, and a matching Trader Rating.

Although its revenue growth decile is lower, EPS growth ranks near the top, pointing to strong cost control and expanding margins. ADNOC Gas’s dual role as a supplier of LNG and industrial gases to both domestic and export markets offers resilience, while its integrated model ensures consistent operational performance and long-term visibility.

Three paths to resilience

Together, Aramco, Al Rajhi, and ADNOC Gas illustrate three distinct paths to quality in the Gulf. Aramco delivers scale and yield but must manage cyclical pressures and policy risks. Al Rajhi exemplifies dependable growth through disciplined financial management. ADNOC Gas stands out for its efficiency and stability, supported by its strategic position in the regional energy value chain.

Each company reflects the high-ROE, high-margin profile our screening process targets — a compelling combination of resilience, profitability, and strategic focus in a region redefining what sustainable growth looks like.