Two principles of sound investment for all investors: first, never fall in love with a stripper; second, avoid giving in to the siren call of "star" stocks on social media.

RCI Hospitality shareholders have violated both of these principles, at least figuratively speaking in the case of the former.

Under the leadership of its president, Eric Langan, Houston-based RCI set out to consolidate its strip club business by buying up charming establishments.The company also attempted to diversify into family dining with its Bombshells franchise, without much success. One of its restaurants—the one in Houston, in fact—was even described by the local press as a "crime factory."

The strip club industry is not known for attracting the cream of the business world in terms of integrity, but rather for serving as the perfect platform for money laundering. Formerly very active on X—he has since deleted his account—Eric Langan was praising the merits of the greenback in a tweet last November, saying "fuck" to electronic payments that "can be traced."

This did not deter a whole swarm of individual investors—and even a hedge fund that is always very promotional about its positions—from praising the merits of RCI, seduced by the president's well-oiled rhetoric and financial performance that was once impressive, at least on paper.

This was without taking into account the weaknesses in the accounting—referred to as "material weaknesses" in the text—which have been repeated for seven years now and listed in the company's annual reports; nor the multiple lawsuits filed by former employees over their working conditions; or even a sanction from the SEC for undeclared benefits in kind and related-party transactions.

Regarding these related-party transactions, some analysts have pointed to the murky relationship between the company and entities linked to Langan, such as Tannos Construction and Tannos Land Holdings. Certain renovation projects were reportedly financed by these service providers. They were costly, without any real justification in terms of return on investment. The risk of conflict of interest is therefore acute.

A glance at the accounts fuels these doubts, with costly acquisitions and capital expenditures since 2022 that have not translated into any operating profit gains—quite the contrary. At the same time, revenue has stagnated and cash flow has contracted.

The icing on the cake came yesterday: Langan is accused of overseeing a kickback scheme, in which senior RCI executives allegedly offered trips, private dances, and other merry perks to a New York State tax auditor in exchange for favorable audits and tax rebates.