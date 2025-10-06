A group of Tesla shareholders, backed by several US politicians, is calling for the rejection of the historic $1 trillion compensation proposed for Elon Musk. The proposal, which will be put to a vote in November, has sparked heated controversy over the automaker's governance. The SOC Investment Group and the treasurers of Nevada, New Mexico, and Connecticut are denouncing a strategy aimed at retaining Musk "at all costs," even as Tesla experiences delays in its strategic objectives and a decline in its performance. The coalition also opposes the reappointment of three directors deemed to have failed in their supervisory role.

The board's proposal would be the largest compensation package ever awarded to a corporate executive. It provides for the granting of shares worth $1 trillion, conditional on the achievement of ambitious targets. Tesla justifies this mechanism by arguing that it directly aligns Musk's earnings with the creation of value for shareholders. The company emphasizes that Musk would receive nothing if he failed to meet the targets. However, concerns remain, especially as the group's share price has been under pressure, despite record quarterly deliveries, in a context marked by the end of the federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

Opponents also include Brad Lander, New York City Comptroller, who has long advocated for stricter governance in large publicly traded companies. This mobilization illustrates the growing tensions between the need for greater control over executives and the personal influence of Elon Musk, who is already involved in several other strategic companies such as SpaceX, X, and xAI. The November vote is expected to be a major test of the balance between founder worship and shareholder responsibility.