At the same time, net income jumped 60% year over year to $870m, representing diluted earnings per common share of $1.23.

On the back of this strong performance and the faster-than-expected completion of the Masimo acquisition, Danaher Corporation raised its forecast for adjusted diluted net earnings per common share for the full-year 2026. It is now expected to come in between $8.45 and $8.60, versus $8.35 to $8.55 previously.

For its part, core revenue growth (non-GAAP) is expected to be between 3% and 4%, compared with 3% to 6% previously.