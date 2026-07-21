Strong quarterly results for Danaher as it tweaks its targets

Over the April to June period, the industrial and technology group focused on diagnostic, life sciences and biotechnology equipment saw revenue rise 5.5% to $6.3bn.

At the same time, net income jumped 60% year over year to $870m, representing diluted earnings per common share of $1.23.



On the back of this strong performance and the faster-than-expected completion of the Masimo acquisition, Danaher Corporation raised its forecast for adjusted diluted net earnings per common share for the full-year 2026. It is now expected to come in between $8.45 and $8.60, versus $8.35 to $8.55 previously.



For its part, core revenue growth (non-GAAP) is expected to be between 3% and 4%, compared with 3% to 6% previously.