Atos has announced that 58 systems built by its Eviden products division have been ranked in the TOP500 and Green500, the global rankings of the world's most powerful and energy-efficient supercomputers.

Among its 58 systems in the TOP500, JUPITER remains the 4th most powerful supercomputer in the world and the first European supercomputer to officially surpass the ExaFlop threshold (one billion billion calculations per second).

Eviden also leads the Green500 for the fourth consecutive edition, securing the top three spots with KAIROS, ROMEO, and the Levante GPU extension, while JUPITER is recognized as the most energy-efficient of all existing exascale-class supercomputers.

"As the demand for AI and HPC accelerates globally, we remain committed to driving innovation that combines performance and efficiency," commented Bruno Lecointe, VP, Global Director for HPC, HPC-AI and Quantum Computing at Eviden.