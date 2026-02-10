Strong Revenue Growth for Viel & Cie in 2025

Viel & Cie reports having recorded robust growth in its business for 2025, with revenue reaching nearly 1.27 billion euros, up 7.4% at current exchange rates and 10.7% at constant exchange rates.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/10/2026 at 02:19 am EST

The company notes that it "operated in a complex macroeconomic environment characterized by the transition of major central banks' monetary policies towards measured easing and by heightened international trade tensions".



For the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, its consolidated revenue amounted to 315 million euros, representing an increase of 5.1% at current exchange rates and 12.2% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2024.



Specializing in finance, Viel & Cie is active in professional intermediation through Compagnie Financière Tradition, operates in online trading in France with Bourse Direct, and holds a 40% equity-accounted stake in SwissLife Banque Privée.