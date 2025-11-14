StubHub's stock plunged nearly 26% on Friday, penalized by the announcement of no financial forecasts for Q4. During a conference call, CEO Eric Baker cited limited short-term visibility, linked in particular to the variability of the ticket sales calendar, while assuring that demand for live events remained "phenomenal." Management indicated that it would only present its outlook when it releases its annual results early next year.

This decision overshadowed better-than-expected third-quarter results. Revenue rose 8% year-on-year to $468.1m, exceeding analysts' forecasts ($452m). Gross merchandise volume (GMV) reached $2.43bn, up 11% and also above consensus. Despite this performance, Wedbush analysts pointed out that the lack of short-term benchmarks could weigh on the stock's valuation in the long term, while maintaining a positive recommendation on the stock.

StubHub, valued at $16.5bn when it attempted to go public last year, aims to strengthen its position in the competitive live events market. But this strategic decision, perceived as a sign of uncertainty, has significantly dampened investor enthusiasm, illustrating their need for visibility in a sector where momentum remains strong.