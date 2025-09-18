Novo Nordisk announces that the real-world study of nearly 60,000 US Medicare patients aged 66 and older with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease shows that Ozempic (weekly semaglutide) reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death compared to dulaglutide. NB: cp +6.3%.



The data, presented at the 2025 European Association for the Study of Diabetes Congress, also show a 25% reduction in the combined risk of hospitalization for unstable angina or heart failure.



Filip Krag Knop, senior vice president and future chief medical officer, emphasizes that these results fill a gap in the over-66 age group and confirm the robustness of the evidence in favor of semaglutide.



Ozempic remains the only GLP-1 agonist that has been shown to reduce cardiovascular and renal risks in patients with type 2 diabetes.