Airbus, in partnership with Air France, Delta Air Lines, French Bee, and Virgin Atlantic, as well as operational partners AirNav Ireland, DSNA, EUROCONTROL, and NATS, has announced the successful completion of a new phase of flight trials for its fello'fly project.

"Fello'fly is inspired by migratory geese and highlights the power of collaboration by pairing flights to reduce fuel consumption," explained the European aerospace manufacturer.

With this technique, a leading aircraft generates lift that improves the energy efficiency of the following aircraft, potentially enabling fuel savings of up to 5% on long-haul flights.

These trials consisted of eight flights over the North Atlantic in September and October, with each flight involving cooperation between the ground control centers of two airlines, four air traffic control centers, and two flight crews.