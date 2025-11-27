Successful IPO for Kaleon

Kaleon, a specialist in the promotion, preservation, and conservation of Italian and international historical and artistic heritage, announces the success of its IPO on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Paris.



This IPO represents a capital increase of €16.5 million (including the extension clause), which may be increased to €18 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.



Based on the applications received in connection with the offering, 4.5 million shares were allocated. The offer price was set at €4 per share, implying a market capitalization of €56.5 million.



In addition to sustained demand from long-term institutional investors, Kaleon reports strong demand from French retail investors, which amounted to €3.1 million representing more than 770,000 shares.



The decision on the admission of its shares to Euronext Growth Milan is expected on Thursday and, subject to the publication of this decision by Borsa Italiana, trading is scheduled to begin simultaneously in Milan and Paris on December 1.