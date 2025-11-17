Airbus has announced the successful launch of the Sentinel-6B satellite from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, marking the deployment of the second satellite in the Copernicus mission for which the company served as prime contractor.

Sentinel-6B will join its predecessor, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, as part of a mission dedicated to collecting vital data on sea surface height through at least 2030.

The satellite will deliver high-precision measurements of ocean surface topography. By sending radar pulses to the ocean surface and recording the time it takes for them to return, Sentinel-6B enables measurements with an accuracy of just a few centimeters.