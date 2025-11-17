Successful launch for Sentinel-6B equipped by TAS

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announces that the Copernicus Earth observation satellite Sentinel-6B has been successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.



TAS supplied the Poseidon-4 radar altimeter and the S-band transponders for the telemetry, tracking and control subsystem on board Sentinel-6B, for which Airbus Defence and Space is the prime contractor on behalf of the European Space Agency.



Sentinel-6B will orbit in tandem with Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich for one year, then take over from its predecessor. This radar altimetry mission will enable sea level rise monitoring to continue until at least 2030.