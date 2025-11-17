Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announces that the Copernicus Earth observation satellite Sentinel-6B has been successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
TAS supplied the Poseidon-4 radar altimeter and the S-band transponders for the telemetry, tracking and control subsystem on board Sentinel-6B, for which Airbus Defence and Space is the prime contractor on behalf of the European Space Agency.
Sentinel-6B will orbit in tandem with Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich for one year, then take over from its predecessor. This radar altimetry mission will enable sea level rise monitoring to continue until at least 2030.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
