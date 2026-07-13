Successful Launch for the Latest Assassin's Creed Installment (Ubisoft)

Ubisoft, through its subsidiary Vantage Studios, reported a successful launch for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, the latest installment in its flagship Assassin's Creed franchise, released on July 9, with 2 million copies sold on day one and a very favorable reception from critics.

According to the publisher, the game climbed to the top spot on Twitch on July 9 and reached a peak of 99,451 concurrent players on Steam within 24 hours of release, setting a record for the highest concurrent player count ever recorded for an Assassin's Creed title on the platform.



Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced also earned a very favorable reception from critics, posting an 85% score on OpenCritic and 84% on Metacritic; it therefore becomes the highest-rated Assassin's Creed entry since the release of the original game, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag.



Led by Ubisoft Singapore, the project is a remake of Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (originally released in 2013), completely rebuilt and powered by the latest version of the Anvil engine. The game is available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as on Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store.



'Set during the golden age of piracy, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced invites players to sail the Caribbean as Edward Kenway, a rebellious pirate captain drawn into the centuries-old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars', Ubisoft said.