Successful maiden flight for Qantas' Airbus A350-1000ULR

The Airbus-developed aircraft will enable the Australian carrier to operate its first-ever direct flights between Sydney and London, boasting record-breaking range.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/02/2026 at 10:48 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced that the first A350-1000ULR (Ultra Long Range) destined for Qantas successfully completed its inaugural flight in Toulouse. The aircraft, the first of 12 units ordered under the 'Project Sunrise' program, flew for 3 hours and 43 minutes at an altitude exceeding 41,000 feet.



This ultra-long-haul variant was developed to facilitate non-stop flights between Sydney and London, covering nearly 10,000 nautical miles (18,522 km) with a flight time of up to 22 hours. This enhanced range is primarily achieved through the integration of an additional rear center tank, which adds approximately 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 km) to the aircraft's reach.



The flight marks the beginning of a two-month test campaign aimed at certifying modifications, including the new fuel system, a lighter and more efficient galley cooling system, as well as cabin ventilation and temperature control systems.



The second A350-1000ULR for Qantas, scheduled for delivery in April 2027, is currently in the advanced stages of final assembly.

As a reminder, Qantas has also ordered 12 standard A350-1000s for its future long-haul operations.



Airbus shares remained broadly flat shortly after 4:30 p.m. in Paris. However, the stock has retreated by more than 12% since the start of the year amid rising jet fuel prices linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.