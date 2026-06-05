Successful supersonic flight test of MICA NG missile on Rafale

Conducted under the leadership of the DGA, with the support of MBDA, Dassault Aviation, and the French Air and Space Force, this test firing represents a major milestone toward the missile's qualification and its integration onto the Rafale.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/05/2026 at 04:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) has announced the successful completion of the first test firing of the MICA NG (Next-Generation Interception, Combat and Self-Defense Missile) from a Rafale in a supersonic flight configuration. Carried out on June 1, 2026, at the DGA Missile Testing Mediterranean site, the trial was conducted with the participation of MBDA, Dassault Aviation, and the French Air and Space Force.



This second development firing of the MICA NG from a Rafale validated the complete operational sequence of the missile in its infrared version and assessed the performance of its seeker in a high-thermal-stress environment.



This stage constitutes a significant milestone toward the qualification of the missile and its integration onto the Rafale. Further tests are scheduled to validate the system's full range of capabilities prior to the initial deliveries destined for the French Air and Space Force, the French Navy, and export customers. The production line is currently being established.



Shortly before 11 a.m., Dassault Aviation shares were up 1.2% in Paris.