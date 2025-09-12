Aperam announces that its CFO Sudhakar Sivaji will become CEO from January 1, 2026, succeeding Timoteo Di Maulo, who will retire after leading the steelmaker since 2015.
Tim Di Maulo will nevertheless remain closely involved as a member of the board of directors and strategic advisor on public affairs for Europe. This appointment will be submitted at the next AGM.
CFO of Aperam since 2020, Sudhakar Sivaji brings nearly 25 years of experience in the steel, alloys, and aerospace industries, gained at Honeywell Aerospace and then at thyssenkrupp's Steel and Material Services business.
As part of Aperam's new management team, which will be in place from October 1, 2025, Nicolas Changeur, currently CEO of Services and Solutions and Marketing Director of Aperam Stainless Europe, will become Aperam's new CFO.
Aperam: Sudhakar Sivaji taking charge next year
Published on 09/12/2025 at 03:44 am EDT
