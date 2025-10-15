Sulzer AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in pumping solutions and rotating equipment maintenance, as well as separation, reaction and mixing technology for the oil and gas, power generation and wastewater treatment industries. The Company operates four business divisions: the Pumps Equipment division offers a wide range of pumping solutions and related equipment, including centrifugal pumps and agitators for the oil and gas industry, among others; the Rotating Equipment Services division offers repair and maintenance services for industrial gas and steam turbines, turbocompressors, generators, motors and pumps; the Chemtech division offers products and services for separation, reaction, liquid application and mixing technology, and the Applicator Systems division offers dispenser systems and liquid application systems for the dental, healthcare and beauty markets, among others. The Company operates numerous subsidiaries.