The Swiss group Sulzer is suffering in Zurich, with its share price currently down over 9%.
Orders for Q3 2025 are below expectations due to weak equipment-related activities, UBS notes.
The industrial company performed well in its services segment, but the postponement of major projects and sluggish demand hurt the flow and chemtech divisions.
Weak orders and a slower-than-expected organic recovery have dashed hopes of raising targets for 2025, UBS adds.
Sulzer: stock slumps with shortfall in orders
Published on 10/15/2025 at 09:47 am EDT
