Sun TV Network Limited is still pulling in viewers and raising cash, although rising costs and shifting audiences seem to be dimming the shine on both its earnings and stock story.

Published on 06/04/2026 at 02:57 am EDT - Modified on 06/04/2026 at 03:43 am EDT

India’s broadcasting industry has grown steadily, supported by strong government policy and digital adoption.

India's media and entertainment sector generated INR 2.8 trillion (c. USD 29.2bn) in revenue in 2025, up 9.1% y/y, reflecting strong and sustained audience demand. The sector is expected to reach INR 2.9tn in 2026 and grow around 5.8% CAGR through 2028, indicating a steady, multi-year growth runway for investors.

Against this backdrop, Sun TV Network Limited operates within a single “media and entertainment” segment and is one of India's largest TV broadcasters, operating satellite channels across seven languages, FM radio stations, the OTT platform Sun NXT and cricket franchises.

Building on this strong foundation, the Network commands dominant viewership and pricing power across key genres and southern markets. Management views that revenue from cricket franchises and movie production is expected to grow substantially ahead.

Sales rising, profits sliding

Sun TV’s FY 26 numbers look a bit mixed once you dig deeper than the headline growth. Topline came in at INR 43.4bn, up about 7.9% y/y from INR 40.2bn, driven by domestic subscription revenues which grew 9.7% y/y to INR 18.9bn. However, the real story lies below the topline.

Total expenses jumped to INR 28.6bn from INR 24.4bn, a 17.2% y/y increase - more than double the pace of revenue growth, primarily due to operational costs and depreciation.

As a result, net profit dropped harder, down 15.4% y/y to INR 14.4bn from INR 17bn, weighed down by both operating pressure and exceptional items like impairment charges on investments.

On cash and liquidity, things look more stable, although not completely clean. Operating cash flow improved to INR 18bn from INR 16.6bn, suggesting the core business is still generating cash. However, FCF swung to an outflow of INR 0.4bn from an inflow of INR 11.9bn last year, driven by a INR 21.0bn acquisition of intangible assets.

Upside potential

Sun TV’s stock has clearly had a rough year. At INR 508.3, it’s down 19.4% over the last year, and still sitting well below the INR 660.7 52-week high. That kind of drawdown usually signals that the market has cooled off and lines up with the profit decline recently.

Valuation reflects that shift. The stock trades at a FY 27e P/E of 12x, compared to a 3-year average of 14.3x. That’s a noticeable de-rating, indeed not a collapse, but enough to show expectations have reset. Investors seem less willing to pay up for growth when profits are shrinking and costs are climbing.

Interestingly, analysts haven’t turned outright negative. Most - 8 out of 11 - still have buy ratings; their the average target price of INR 661.8 implies 28.5% upside potential.

Caution ahead

Sun TV is still a growing business, but things are getting a bit trickier. Costs are rising faster than revenue, and the shift to digital isn’t slowing down. The company depends heavily on its content staying relevant, and that’s getting harder with OTT competition heating up. If margins keep getting squeezed and investments don’t pay off quickly, the pressure could stick around longer than expected.