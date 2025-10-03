Sunonwealth Electric continues to demonstrate resilient growth momentum, supported by robust performance across its primary business segments and improved operational efficiency. The company's ongoing global expansion, marked by the launch of a modern manufacturing facility in the Philippines, further enhances its production capabilities and technological innovation.

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. It operates in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of electronic components, particularly focusing on thermal solutions such as fans, blowers and cooling modules for a wide range of industries and applications. These solutions are designed to support diverse applications such as computers, computer peripherals, consumer electronics, network communication equipment, automotive electronics, as well as various types of industrial and commercial machinery.

The company’s business model centers on providing innovative, high-quality products and customized solutions to meet the thermal management needs of clients globally, maintaining a close partnership approach with major technology manufacturers and industrial clients. The company reports revenue through three geographic segments namely: Great China, including Taiwan and China (95.7% H1 25 revenue), Europe and North America (2.0%), Other areas (2.3%).

Solid H1 25 revenue growth

Sunonwealth Electric released its H1 25 results on August 7, 2025, and reported solid topline growth of 31.0% y/y, reaching TWD8.8bn, driven by steady double-digit growth in primary business segment: 27.8% y/y increase in revenue from Greater China. Operating income increased by 77.1% y/y, reaching TWD1.2bn, with its margin expanding from 10.3% to 13.9%, fueled by higher revenue and expected credit gain. Net income rose by 19.9% y/y to TWD846.3m, driven by higher non-operating income. The company reported EPS of TWD3.1, i.e. up 20.2%.

During H1 25, the company reported 68.0% y/y growth in cash inflow from operations to TWD1.2bn and cash and cash equivalents reached TWD5.3bn from TWD4.9bn.

Sunonwealth Electric expands globally

In August 2025, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd. has reinforced its international presence by launching a newly constructed manufacturing facility in the Hermosa Ecozone Industrial Park, Bataan, Philippines, which spans around 14 hectares and will create around 3,500 local jobs. This strategic development supports the company’s core focus on thermal management solutions and precision motor technology, providing a foundation for increased monthly production to around 8 million cooling fans and broader market reach.

The new facility incorporates R&D center, emphasizing innovation and continuous improvement. Its design reflects environmentally conscious construction practices and integrates advanced manufacturing technologies, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability. This expansion is expected to strengthen operational capabilities, enhance production efficiency, and support the company’s long-term objectives for responsible growth and competitive advantage.

Sustained growth momentum

Sunonwealth Electric has demonstrated robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 2.5%, reaching TWD14.6bn in FY24. This growth was driven by strong demand for high-performance cooling solutions in AI-server infrastructure and robust sales in Greater China. Furthermore, EBIT registered a CAGR of 53.5%, reaching TWD1.7bn, driven by revenue growth and reduction in operating costs. Consequently, margins improved from 3.5% to 11.5%. Net income rose at a CAGR of 51.5% to TWD1.5bn, with margin improvement of 703bp to 10.2%.

Over FY 21-24, the company experienced a rise in FCF, transitioning from an outflow of TWD644.0m to an inflow of TWD721.0m, bolstered by growth in CFO, rising from TWD191.0m to TWD1.7bn. In addition, cash and cash equivalents rose from TWD1.9bn to TWD4.7bn. Total debt declined from TWD2.9bn to TWD1.7bn, consequently the gearing ratio improved from 65.5% to 21.8% in FY 24. The company reported a robust improvement in profitability ratios, ROA rising from 2.6% to 7.6% and ROE increased from 9.6% to 19.7%.

In comparison,Delta Electronics, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 10.2% over FY 21-24, reaching TWD421.0bn in FY 24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 15.1% to TWD47.7bn, with margin of 11.3%. In addition, net profit rose at 9.6% CAGR to TWD35.2bn.

Solid returns, rising yields

Sunonwealth Electric’ stock rose by 36.8% over the past year, indicating sound performance and investor gains over the period. However, in comparison, Delta Electronics delivered higher returns of 132.5%. Sunonwealth Electric declared a dividend of TWD3.7, with a rate of return of 3.8% in FY 24. Moreover, analysts expect a dividend yield of 4.5% over the coming years,

Sunonwealth Electric is currently trading at P/E of 17.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of TWD7.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.6x but lower than that of Delta Electronics (41.6x).

The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 11.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of TWD2.6bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 13.3x and that of Delta Electronics, which is trading at 30.2x.

The stock is monitored by four analysts with three having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having a ‘Hold’ rating for a target price of TWD145.8, implying a 13.9% upside over the current market price.

Analysts project a revenue CAGR of 14.7% for FY 24-27, reaching TWD22.1bn in FY 27. EBIT is expected to rise at a CAGR of 27.9%, reaching TWD3.5bn, with margin expanding by 440 bp to 15.9%. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 24.0%, reaching TWD2.8bn, with its margin expanding 268bp to 12.9%. Meanwhile, Delta Electronics' EBIT is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 40.3%, while net income is expected to increase at a CAGR of 39.9%.

Overall, Sunonwealth Electric has established a track record of consistent operational resilience and strategic growth, driven by innovation and strong execution in its core thermal management business. The company’s investments in global expansion and advanced manufacturing capabilities continue to enhance its competitive positioning and support sustained business momentum.

However, the company faces risks from global economic uncertainty, high interest rates, inflationary pressures, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which can affect demand and impact revenue stability. In addition, reliance on the technology sector cycle exposes the company to volatility from shifts in data center investment, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating customer demand.