Sunshine Silver targets $2.32bn valuation in upcoming IPO
Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company is planning a US IPO that could value the firm at up to $2.32bn. The American company aims to raise up to $330m by offering 20 million shares within a price range of $13.50 to $16.50 per share. Proceeds are primarily intended to fund the restart of a former mine in Idaho that previously produced silver, antimony and other minerals.
Based in Kellogg, Idaho, since its inception in 2010 the group has focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, and operation of precious metals assets across North America. It is currently working on bringing a mine in the Silver Valley, one of the premier historical silver-producing regions in the US, back into production. This move comes amid renewed investor interest in North American mining companies, driven by rising demand for metals such as silver.
Key shareholders in Sunshine Silver include The Electrum Group and Ospraie Management. According to the regulatory filings, Electrum will retain over 50% of the capital following the IPO. The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SSMR". Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering.
Morgan Stanley is a financial services group. Income (including intragroup) breaks down by activity as follows:
- investment and finance banking (46.4%): specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), operations on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw materials markets, share trading transactions, merger-acquisition consulting, etc.;
- wealth management (44.5%);
- asset and investment fund management (9.1%): USD 1,895 billion of assets under management at the end of 2025.
Income is distributed geographically as follows: Americas (74.9%), Asia (13.3%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (11.8%).
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