Super Micro Computer has lowered its revenue forecast for Q1 2026, citing delays in deliveries on several artificial intelligence-related contracts. The company now anticipates $5bn in revenue for the period ending September 30, down from an initial estimate of between $6bn and $7bn. Analysts had forecast an average of $6.52bn, according to LSEG. The stock fell about 6% during the session, after jumping 72% since the beginning of the year.

Despite this temporary decline, Super Micro remains optimistic, confirming its target of at least $33bn in revenue for FY 2026. The group says demand for its AI-specialized servers remains strong and reports that it has already secured more than $12bn in new contracts, with deliveries scheduled for Q2. These high-performance systems remain at the heart of tech giants' massive wave of investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to Morgan Stanley, the major players in the sector, including Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and CoreWeave, are expected to spend around $400bn on these technologies this year. However, Super Micro remains under scrutiny after acknowledging in August weaknesses in its internal financial reporting controls that could affect the reliability and timeliness of its earnings releases.